DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Prince’s EP, ‘Deliverance,’ Meets Legal Challenge

Paisley Park has requested "any and all masters, copies and reproductions" be returned. April 19, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Prince

By Robyn Collins

It was revealed on social media on Tuesday (April 18) that this Friday, April 21, would be release day for a new Prince EP. The date marks the one year anniversary of the icon’s passing.

Related: Listen to Prince’s ‘Deliverance” From New Six-Song EP

As a teaser, the title track, “Deliverance,” was dropped early on iTunes and Apple Music.

Shortly after the release, however, reports came out that Prince’s estate and Paisley Park had filed a federal suit against the EP’s co-writer, co-producer and c0-mixer George Ian Boxill for holding onto the Deliverance tracks for all these years. The lawsuit put the value of the work at over $75,000, Billboard reports.

The estate argues that Boxill’s refusal to return tracks violated a contract he made with Prince. The suit was filed in Carver County district court last Friday, but re-filed in federal court Tuesday.he estate and Paisley Park has requested “any and all masters, copies and reproductions” be returned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live