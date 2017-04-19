Prince’s EP, ‘Deliverance,’ Meets Legal Challenge

By Robyn Collins

It was revealed on social media on Tuesday (April 18) that this Friday, April 21, would be release day for a new Prince EP. The date marks the one year anniversary of the icon’s passing.

As a teaser, the title track, “Deliverance,” was dropped early on iTunes and Apple Music.

Shortly after the release, however, reports came out that Prince’s estate and Paisley Park had filed a federal suit against the EP’s co-writer, co-producer and c0-mixer George Ian Boxill for holding onto the Deliverance tracks for all these years. The lawsuit put the value of the work at over $75,000, Billboard reports.

The estate argues that Boxill’s refusal to return tracks violated a contract he made with Prince. The suit was filed in Carver County district court last Friday, but re-filed in federal court Tuesday.he estate and Paisley Park has requested “any and all masters, copies and reproductions” be returned.