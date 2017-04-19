DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Portugal. The Man to Release Custom Weed Strain

"Smoking weed while listening to music is awesome.” April 19, 2017 4:54 PM
By Abby Hassler

Portland-based Portugal. The Man is branching into the cannabis industry by  teaming up with international advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy and Oregon Cannabis grower Hifi Farms.

Named after their current single, the band will release “Feel it Still,” a custom, pre-rolled cannabis blend. It will be available April 20 at all Serra Cannabis and Electric Lettuce recreational dispensaries. The blend is made from Top Shelf hybrid strains Gorilla Glue #4 and Girl Scout Cookies.

“We partnered with Hifi Farms because they’re one of the best growers in Oregon and it’s especially important right now to raise awareness for reasonable drug laws,” band member Zach Carothers explained. “Also, smoking weed while listening to music is awesome.”  

