Paramore Release Video For New Single ‘Hard Times’

Paramore have released the video for a new song titled “Hard Times.”

The track is the first single from the band’s highly anticipated fifth studio album. It’s the group’s first new music since 2013’s self-titled release. It also marks their first recording with original drummer Zac Farro in nearly seven years.

The video features vocalist Hayley Williams emerging from a crashed car and singing on a set decorated with trees and clouds, a zooming spaceship, abundant animation and cool neon lighting effects.

Check out the latest from Paramore below: