DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Paramore Release Video For New Single ‘Hard Times’

April 19, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Paramore

By Radio.com Staff

Paramore have released the video for a new song titled “Hard Times.”

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Asks Who is Paramore’s Hayley Williams?

The track is the first single from the band’s highly anticipated fifth studio album. It’s the group’s first new music since 2013’s self-titled release. It also marks their first recording with original drummer Zac Farro in nearly seven years.

The video features vocalist Hayley Williams emerging from a crashed car and singing on a set decorated with trees and clouds, a zooming spaceship, abundant animation and cool neon lighting effects.

Check out the latest from Paramore below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live