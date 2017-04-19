Nickelback Debut Dark Video for ‘Feed the Machine’

By Abby Hassler

Today (April 19), Nickelback debuted their new music video for their single, “Feed The Machine.” This video comes ahead of the band’s ninth studio album release of the same name, which will be released on June 16.

The band also released dates for their 45-city North American Feed The Machine Tour, which kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, June 23. Tickets are now on sale at Live Nation.

Posting on social media about the new music video, the band wrote, “Is this suppression just in my mind?”

Check out Nickelback’s new dystopian clip below.