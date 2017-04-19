M.I.A.’s Meltdown Festival Lineup is Here

By Hayden Wright

In February it was announced that M.I.A. would curate this year’s Meltdown Festival in London: Her lineup includes Soulwax, Princess Nokia, Father, Giggs and Fakear. Crystal Castles, JD Samson and Mykki Blanco, and M.I.A. herself will also perform.

During the festival a hip-hop karaoke block party and events will take place to recognize Refugee Week. At the time her curatorial duties were announced, M.I.A. said she intended to bring her political, border-focused sensibility to the festival. Refugee Week tie-ins will follow the theme “Our Shared Future,” shedding light on various struggles refugees around the world face and how to solve those problems constructively.

Radiohead declined M.I.A.’s public invitation to appear at Meltdown 2017, but she has assembled an exciting lineup without them. The lengthy festival runs from June 9 to June 18 in London’s Southbank Centre. See the complete lineup here.