Watch Mac Miller and Ty Dolla $ign’s 12-Minute ‘Cinderella’ Video

Just don't expect glass slippers or stagecoaches. April 19, 2017 8:47 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Mac Miller has chosen the epic route for his new video, “Cinderella,” which co-stars Ty Dolla $ign. The 12-minute clip was directed by Bo Mirosseni and includes shots of Dolla $ign performing from a club stage as Miller, audience members wearing 3D goggles and an angel. No glass slippers or stagecoaches, though.

“Cinderella” is featured on Miller’s latest album The Divine Feminine, from which Miller has already released videos for “My Favorite Part,” which featured Ariana Grande, “Dang!” featuring Anderson .Paak and “Stay.”

Watch ‘Cinderella’ below:

