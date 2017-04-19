DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Luis Fonsi Joins Justin Bieber for Live ‘Despacito’ Remix

Bieber's adding "Spanish" to his resume. April 19, 2017 9:14 AM
By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber fans heard the “Sorry” singer en Español yesterday when he appeared on a remix of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi.

Last night, his never-ending Purpose World Tour stopped through Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and Fonsi joined Bieber onstage to debut a live version of the remix.

Reportedly, the crowd went wild when Fonsi appeared, leveraging the crossover appeal of both artists—whose remix is rapidly gaining YouTube views. Bieber’s first step outside the English language might not be his last.

See some footage from Fonsi’s appearance here:

@luisfonsi & @justinbieber performed "Despacito" in Puerto Rico

A post shared by Billboard Latin (@billboardlatin) on

