Zedd and Alessia Cara Debut New ‘Stay’ Music Video

April 18, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: alessia cara, Zedd

By Abby Hassler

Zedd just released the music video for his latest single “Stay,” featuring Alessia Cara. Released earlier this year, “Stay” has climbed the charts and recently moved to #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Both Zedd and Cara star in the video, which is directed by Tim Mattia, who has worked with other big-name artists, such as Troye Sivan, Halsey and The 1975. 

The video is filmed outside of Los Angeles and features the two artists living out various timelines. In one, the two spend their days apart, while in other Zedd is hit by a car. The video’s messaging seems clear: Every action people take causes its own unique array of consequences.

Watch the video below.

