Paramore Tease New Album with Cryptic Image

By Annie Reuter

The long awaited fifth studio album from Paramore may be closer than fans think as the rockers have been cryptically revealing new promo images on social media. Late Monday (April 17), the band began rolling out vague logos to its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles.

The image itself seems to be in block lettering while the background is a light purple. It would be wise to keep your eyes peeled to their social media accounts for the full reveal in the coming days. Meanwhile, fans and fan pages have been freaking out at the thought of the band’s first new album in four years.

Drummer Zac Farro left the band in 2010 and rejoined Paramore earlier this year to work on their fifth album. Stay tuned to the band’s social media for more hints on their upcoming release.

