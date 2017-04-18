DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Migos Chill with Mike Tyson’s Birds on Mansion Tour

April 18, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Migos, Mike Tyson

By Abby Hassler

Ever wonder what Mike Tyson does in his spare time? On a recent tour of his Las Vegas mansion with GQ, Tyson showed off his bird collection to the rap trio.

Related: Watch Migos’ Quavo Score a Three-Pointer with a Football

In the segment called “Migos Get Cultured with Mike Tyson,” the former professional boxer let Quavo, Takeoff and Offset meet his pigeons. Apparently, Tyson only wants the best for his birds and gives them Fiji brand water to drink.

Migos also got to try on Tyson’s championship belts and listen to Tyson’s daughter play piano. Quavo even revealed he is trying to buy a white tiger just like Tyson.

Watch the full video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live