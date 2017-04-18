James Corden and Riz Ahmed’s Rap Battle Slams United, Pepsi

By Hayden Wright

James Corden loves a rap battle, and he convinced rapper and Rogue One actor Riz Ahmed (also of Girls on HBO) to engage in some lyrical warfare on The Late Late Show last night. The CBS host slammed Ahmed’s acting ability, his show’s viewership and even managed a dig at United Airlines.

“Am I supposed to be afraid of Riz ‘cause he raps?/ His lyrics lack depth just like when he acts/ You might recognize him from some TV shows/ or not at all if you don’t pay for HBO/ This is a blood bath. It’s not a fair fight/ It’s like you were overbooked on the United Air flight.”

Ahmed countered that Corden was just jealous, and sniped about Corden’s game with the ladies — before landing a jab at the controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad.

“Yeah, I did do Star Wars. I bet that made you mad/ Too bad they weren’t trying to cast Jabba the Hut’s dad/ Yeah, I had Lena’s baby. It was fun/ I was on Girls, but you never touched one/… You’re not an emcee, you begged me to let you down gently/ I wouldn’t stop this war if Kendall Jenner brought out Pepsis.”

Watch the full rap battle here: