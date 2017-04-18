Watch Ed Sheeran Play Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Jam’ ‘Castle on the Hill’

By Annie Reuter

Ed Sheeran’s reign atop the charts may be momentarily dethroned by Harry Styles, but he can find solace in knowing that his new single is Jimmy Fallon’s current jam. The singer/songwriter stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday evening (April 17) where he performed his new single “Castle On the Hill” with a full band.

Related: Ed Sheeran’s Voice is Last Thing Dying Teen Hears

“His new album Divide entered the charts at No. 1 with the biggest debut of the year,” Fallon eagerly said while introducing Sheeran. “Back to perform his new single ‘Castle on the Hill,’ which is my jam, give it up for Ed Sheeran!”

Backed by a full band for a nearly five-minute performance, Sheeran showcased just why his album shot straight to the top of the charts.

Sheeran last visited Fallon in February where he performed previous single “Shape of You” with classroom instruments.

Watch his performance of the nostalgic power ballad below: