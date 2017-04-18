Watch Bleachers Perform New Song ‘Don’t Take the Money’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lorde’s co-writer and co-producer Jack Antonoff performed with his alt-pop band Bleachers last night (April 17) on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The song will be featured on Bleachers third album, Gone Now, which comes out June 2. It’s unclear whether or not Lorde will appear on the follow-up to 2015’s Terrible Thrills, Vol. 2, but Carly Rae Jepsen is featured on the song “Hate That you Know Me,” which was released earlier this week.

Check out the “Don’t Take the Money” here:

The Tracklist for Gone Now:

1. “Dream of Mickey Mantle”

2. “Goodmorning”

3. “Hate That You Know Me (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)”

4. “Don’t Take the Money”

Jack Antonoff Ella Yelich-O’Connor

3:36

5. “All My Heroes”

6. “Everybody Lost Somebody”

7. “Let’s Get Married”

8. “Goodbye”

9. “I Miss Those Days”

10. “Nothing Is U”

11. “I’m Ready to Move On / Mickey Mantle Reprise”

12. “Foreign Girls”

Bleachers Tour Dates:

Apr 25 Studio @ Webster HallNew York, NY SOLD OUT

Apr 27 The RoxyLos Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

May 14 Centennial Olympic ParkAtlanta, GA

May 21SlowdownOmaha, NE

May 23 RawkusColorado Springs, CO

May 24 Gallivan CenterSalt Lake City, UT

May 25 Crystal BallroomPortland, OR

May 27 The Gorge AmphitheatreGeorge, WA

Jun 02 Randalls IslandNew York, NY

Jun 13 The NationalRichmond, VA

Jun 14 The UndergroundCharlotte, NC

Jun 16 Express Live!Columbus, OH

Jun 18 The WoodlandsDover, DE

Jun 20 The SinclairCambridge, MA SOLD OUT

Jun 21 AnthologyRochester, NY

Jun 23 Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MD

Jun 25 St. Andrews HallDetroit, MI

Jun 27 Deluxe @ Old National CenterIndianapolis, IN

Jun 28 Delmar HallSaint Louis, MO

Jun 30 Kansas City Live!Kansas City, MOs

Jul 01 SummerfestMilwaukee, WI

Jul 02 SummerfestMilwaukee, WI

Jul 28 SummerfestMilwaukee, WI

Jul 29 SummerfestMilwaukee, WI

Jul 30 SummerfestMilwaukee, WI

Jul 31 SummerfestMilwaukee, WI

Aug 11 Outside Lands FestivalSan Francisco, CA

Aug 12 Outside Lands FestivalSan Francisco, CA

Aug 13 Outside Lands FestivalSan Francisco, CA