Slayer’s Tom Araya Calls America ‘A Nation Of Crybabies’

By Abby Hassler

In January, the classic metal band Slayer’s frontman Tom Araya posted a photoshopped image of Donald Trump with the band. Negative political backlash soon erupted from some of their fans.

The original post was shared on inauguration day but deleted soon afterward. Araya later reposted the photo with the new caption, “Believe it or not this picture was posted by me Tom Araya on 1/20 ’cause I thought it was funny,” the singer wrote. “I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in two hours there was 10,000 likes … But I never would have guessed that there [were] so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president … Woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post … Can someone please explain why…?”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the group members verified it was Araya alone who posted the photo and that Slayer has not, and never intends to, endorse any political party or candidate.

Now, in a new interview with the Chilean radio station Futuro, Araya revealed he didn’t realize the backlash would be so intense and that his image was not a political endorsement.

The frontman didn’t apologize and instead said, “That’s what America has become. It’s become a bunch of people that… because they didn’t get their way, they’re mad. I shared a picture that I thought was funny. They can’t even joke. They can’t even laugh at themselves. They can’t even have fun. And that just is amazing that it’s come to that. We’re a nation of crybabies.”

