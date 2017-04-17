Rihanna Dazzles in Sparkly Body Stocking at Coachella

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna might not be performing at Coachella this year, but this doesn’t mean RiRi couldn’t show up to the festival in style.

The iconic superstar visited Saturday (April 15), showing off a rhinestone-covered body stocking, which was recently released on Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Fall 2017 runway, according to The Fader.

Rihanna paired his sparkly outfit with a Gucci tank top, which had the phrase “Common sense is not common,” written in pen on the front. She finished the look with denim cutoff shorts, a pair of Fenty x Puma platform boots and studded sunglasses.

Captioning her photos, the singer wrote, “phresh out” and “‘I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit.'”

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT