DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Rihanna Dazzles in Sparkly Body Stocking at Coachella

April 17, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Rihanna

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna might not be performing at Coachella this year, but this doesn’t mean RiRi couldn’t show up to the festival in style.

The iconic superstar visited Saturday (April 15), showing off a rhinestone-covered body stocking, which was recently released on Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Fall 2017 runway, according to The Fader.

Related: Drake, Rihanna, Beyoncé & The Weeknd Lead Billboard Music Award Nominations

Rihanna paired his sparkly outfit with a Gucci tank top, which had the phrase “Common sense is not common,” written in pen on the front. She finished the look with denim cutoff shorts, a pair of Fenty x Puma platform boots and studded sunglasses.

 Captioning her photos, the singer wrote, “phresh out” and “‘I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit.'”

Check out the posts below.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

phresh out.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live