Musicians Mourn the Death of Guitarist Allan Holdsworth

By Annie Reuter

Respected rock and jazz guitarist and composer Allan Holdsworth died on Saturday (April 15). He was 70. Well known for his complex time signatures and astonishing leads, Holdsworth had collaborated with and influenced many artists. His work with Soft Machine was well-respected and he also played with Yes before launching his solo career. Eddie Van Halen played a key role in helping to promote Holdsworth and he inspired a legion of guitarists, including Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Yngwie Malmsteen.

While Holdsworth first came to popularity in the 1970s, he continued making music well into his 60s. His last album, Tales From the Vault, was released in 2015. In addition to being lauded for his innovative soloing, which included Van-Halen-style tapping, Holdsworth was known for his use of the SynthAxe, a rare fretted MIDI controller.

Numerous artists have paid tribute to the late guitarist on social media, including Satriani, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Journey’s Neal Schon. While many cite Holdsworth as an inspiration, Frampton called him a “brilliant unique guitar master player.”

R.I.P. Allan Holdsworth. You remain an enormous inspiration to me. Your beautiful music will live on forever. https://t.co/UEpuqCTm8s —

Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) April 16, 2017

Oh no so sad to hear this. Brilliant unique guitar master player. Rest In Peace Alan. twitter.com/petethorn/stat… —

Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) April 16, 2017

F*ck!!!!! RIP Allan Holdsworth....One of the all-time greats and innovators...no Holdsworth = no Eddie Van Halen… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) April 16, 2017

RIP Allan Holdsworth 🙏🏾 Wow... how very sad. Enjoy life it's been 2 very heavy years✝️... God Bless twitter.com/guitarplayerno… —

Neal Schon (@NealSchonMusic) April 16, 2017

I cant believe it! Allan Holdsworth, legendary guitarist of our generation ! He changed the game + was the sweetest guy ever... RIP —

Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) April 16, 2017

#allanholdsworth shifted the fundamental approach of generations of players. He turned a BUNCH of us inside/upside/… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 16, 2017

EVERY guitarist who had his Mind Blown by #AllanHoldsworth should make his passing, Trend. We owe him SO Much More than that much. —

Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 16, 2017

RIP Allan Holdsworth. A true innovator and a huge loss to all. https://t.co/vBQXkTFZh7 —

Dave Swift (@davidswift) April 16, 2017