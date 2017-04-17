DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Lil Uzi Vert Drops $220K for Marilyn Manson Chain

The chain features Manson rocking Mickey Mouse ears April 17, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Lil Uzi Vert, Marilyn Manson

By Abby Hassler

Lil Uzi Vert just became the world’s biggest Marilyn Manson fan by dropping $220,000 on a brand new chain featuring Manson rocking Mickey Mouse ears, according to TMZ

Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller presented the chain from IF & Co. Jewelers to Uzi this Sunday (April 16). Uzi wore the new piece, which features 16,000 diamonds and totals 155 carats, at Coachella this past weekend.

On social media, Baller wrote, “@liluzivert goin crazy again. This time I made him a 100 carat VS diamond spiked choker bike chain and a 55 carat black & white diamond Marilyn Manson pendant… This year has been insane. And this is in the top 3 piece I’ve ever made in my career and Uzi already has a piece in my top 5 as well. @IFANDCO IS THE ONLY SHOP making custom link chains with invisible locks! We’re the only ones putting diamond baguettes as teeth inside custom pieces. Remember spaceships don’t come equipped with rearview mirrors! 🚀 #LuvIsRage2 coming soon! 🤘🏼 #LILUZI #IFANDCO #MarilynManson #VVS #BlackDiamonds #DiamondBaguettes #CognacDiamonds #CustomJewelry #NOCVDs #GAMEOVER 💀”

Check out Uzi’s unusual bling below.

