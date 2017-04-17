DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kendrick Lamar Performs DAMN. Tracks, Brings Out Guests at Coachella

During the set, Future, Travis Scott and Schoolboy Q joined in. April 17, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Future, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott

By Abby Hassler

After debuting his latest studio album Friday, Kendrick Lamar took the Coachella stage Sunday night (April 16) for a headlining set.

Related: LeBron James Jams Out to Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

The rapper’s show included some of his new tracks, including “DNA,” “ELEMENT,” “LUST,” “XXX,” “HUMBLE” and “GOD.”

During the concert, Travis Scott joined Lamar on stage to perform “goosebumps,” the collaboration from Birds in the trap Sing McKnight. After, Schoolboy Q showed up to perform “That Part,” while Future served as Lamar’s hype man during “Mask Off.”

Check out a clip of the performance below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live