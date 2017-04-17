DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kanye West Makes a Great Easter Bunny

April 17, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Kanye West

By Radio.com Staff

Kim Kardashian-West took to social media this to share some photos from her family’s Easter celebration.

Related: Kanye West Makes Music History with ‘The Life of Pablo’

The shots include a couple of husband Kanye West, performing his fatherly duties in a bunny costume. There’s even an Easter selfie complete with a Snapchat filter.

Check out the cute family photos below.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live