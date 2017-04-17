Kanye West Makes a Great Easter Bunny

By Radio.com Staff
Kim Kardashian-West took to social media this to share some photos from her family’s Easter celebration.
Related: Kanye West Makes Music History with ‘The Life of Pablo’
The shots include a couple of husband Kanye West, performing his fatherly duties in a bunny costume. There’s even an Easter selfie complete with a Snapchat filter.
Check out the cute family photos below.
Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 https://t.co/Jijs9Fw7wU—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2017
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2017
Easter 2017 https://t.co/qLaLbwaR3H—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2017