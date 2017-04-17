DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Drake Royalties at the Center of New Cash Money Lawsuit

April 17, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Birdman, Drake

By Radio.com Staff

Cash Money is facing a new lawsuit alleging missing profits from Drake’s first six albums.

According to documents reviewed by Billboard, Aspire Music Group filed the suit against Cash Money co-owners Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams today (April 17) in Manhattan.

Aspire alleges their deal with Cash Money was for one-third of the net royalties on Drake’s first six albums and that with the exception of small advances, they have not been paid. They also claim that monthly accounting was sporadic, and eventually stopped. Aspire requested that the court supervises a full review of Cash Money’s finances to determine the amount they are owed.

 

 

 

