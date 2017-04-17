Bleachers Release New Single ‘Hate That You Know Me’

By Abby Hassler

Indie-pop sensation Bleachers just released a new track “Hate That You Know Me” off their upcoming second studio album, Gone Now. The album is slated for release June 2.

Fans who pre-order the album will get an instant download of the new track, along with the release’s first single “Don’t Take The Money,” which features Lorde. Jack Antonoff and company will hit the road later this month.

Listen to Bleacher’s latest and check out their full tour itinerary below.

4/25 Studio at Webster Hall New York, NY

4/27 The Roxy Los Angeles, CA

5/14 Shaky Knees Festival Atlanta, GA

5/21 Slowdown Omaha, NE

5/23 Rawkus Colorado Springs, CO

5/27 Sasquatch Festival George, WA

6/2 Governor’s Ball New York, NY

6/13 The National Richmond, VA

6/14 The Underground Charlotte, NC

6/16 Express Live! Columbus, OH

6/18 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE

6/20 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

6/21 Anthology Rochester, NY

6/23 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

6/25 St. Andrews Hall Detroit, MI

6/27 Deluxe @ Old National Center Indianapolis, IN

6/28 Delmar Hall St. Louis, M O

6/30 Kansas City Live! Kansas City, MO