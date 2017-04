By Jon Wiederhorn

Anderson .Paak (Brandon Paak Anderson) and the Free Nationals are currently touring the UK with Bruno Mars, which is a great bill for maximizing exposure.

However, on Sunday (April 16) .Paak proved he could draw a crowd of his own when he performed a one-off headline concert at London’s O2 Forum.

During the show,.Paak brought out The Internet for the encore Check out their performance of “Girl.”