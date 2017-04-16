DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Stream Lady Gaga’s New Song ‘The Cure’

April 16, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Coachella, Lady Gaga

By Radio.com Staff

Roughly half way through her nearly 90-minute Coachella set Saturday night (April 15), Lady Gaga announced she’d be playing a brand new song titled, “The Cure.” The crowd, although completely unfamiliar with the track, responded with the expected uproarious applause. Just moments later, the song would appear on iTunes for downloading and Spotify for streaming.

Related: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, More Celebrate Elton John’s 70th Birthday

Watch Gaga perform the song and listen to the proper studio version below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live