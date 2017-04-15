Jimmy Fallon Pays Tribute to David Bowie in SNL Monologue

By Radio.com Staff

Former castmember Jimmy Fallon hosted Saturday Night Live tonight (April 15), and after appearing in the cold open as Jared Kushner (with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump), he did his opening monologue which was mostly musical.

He was joined by recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers for a full version of David Bowie’s classic “Let’s Dance” (which Rodgers produced). Fallon was joined by the SNL cast, a troop of backing dancers, and musical guest Harry Styles, for a take on the song. It wasn’t funny, but it was pretty amazing, and a nice tribute to the Thin White Duke.