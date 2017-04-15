DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Drake, Migos Joins Future on Stage at Coachella

Drake did three songs, starting with "Jumpman." April 15, 2017 11:25 PM
Filed Under: Coachella, Drake, Future, Migos

By Radio.com Staff

Future’s Coachella set on Saturday night (April 15) attracted a lot of superstar fans; the V.I.P. section was filled with Travis Scott, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, Solange, Tyga, Katy Perry and  Play.it podcaster Amber Rose were all there.

Related: Concert Review: Drake and Future Bring ‘Summer Sixteen’ to New York

A few even joined Future on stage; Migos joined for “Bad and Boujee,” and soon after, Future’s collaborator and one-time tourmate Drake joined for a three-song set, starting with “Jumpman.” And predictably, the Coachella crowd went crazy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live