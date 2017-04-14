DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Linkin Park Drop ‘Good Goodbye’ Single Featuring Pusha T & Stormzy

April 14, 2017 12:07 AM
Filed Under: linkin park, Pusha T, Stormzy

By Radio.com Staff

Linkin Park have released a new single “Good Goodbye,” which features rappers Pusha T and Stormzy.

“I’m a basketball fan,” Mike Shinoda told Genius. “When I was writing this song, I wanted to capture that moment at the game when someone fouls out, and the cheerleaders sing and kick out the ejected player.” Chester Bennington added the band wanted the song to apply to both someone being kicked out of a game and “getting out of a bad relationship.”

The track is the first single off Linkin Park’s seventh studio album One More Light, which will be released on May 19th.

Check out the new collaborative effort below.

