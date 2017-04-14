Listen to Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie’s New Duet ‘In My World’

By Robyn Collins

Fleetwood Mac members Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham have a self-titled album scheduled for released on June 9. To lead up to the album, the duo has dropped their first track, “In My World.”

The band members announced earlier this week that they were working on the joint project, reports NME.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie will be an album of duets, and reportedly features contributions from fellow Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. The project won’t, however, come under the Fleetwood Mac banner.

Listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham’s new song “In My World”: