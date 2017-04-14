Check out a Scrapped Verse from Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Pride’

By Abby Hassler
Soon after Kendrick Lamar dropped DAMN., Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson revealed a lost verse from the album’s track “Pride” on social media.
The photo shows a sheet of notebook paper, with the lyrics written in red ink, which looks to be the same font color as the title on the record’s cover.
For his caption, Punch wrote, “Ok. Niggas wanna post they best Kdot pics cause the album out. How about this pic I got from Dot of a lost verse for the song PRIDE. Haaaaa. Yea. #stunt #idontdoitforthegramidoitforwellidodoitforthegram #lol #youfeelsometypeofwaythenaaaaahhhhhhaaaaa #yea”
Here are the lost “Pride” lyrics:
“Pride is my biggest sin
I tried to fight it but I never win
Lay’n myself down in the beds I made
Karma is always knockin with capital K’s
It started when I was toss’n my life in the sand
Cross’n the street, momma don’t you hold my hand
Time revealing itself
My ways are magnified
Same patterns requiring that I never camouflaged
Looking at me in shock you found my identity
Asking yourself do I have room 4 empathy
Everything is subject 2 change
But not me”
Check out the post below: