Kendrick Lamar Shares Full Album Credits for ‘DAMN.’

By Abby Hassler
Kendrick Lamar just released his highly anticipated new album DAMN. and shared the full credits.
As previously reported, the album features collaborations with Rihanna and U2. Other contributors include Zacari, The Alchemist, James Blake, Sounwave, BadBadNotGood and Mike WiLL Made-It.
Check out the complete credits for DAMN. below:
01 BLOOD.
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith
02 DNA.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It
03 YAH.
Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear
Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave
04 ELEMENT.
Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears
Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast
05 FEEL.
Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave
06 LOYALTY.
Featuring: Rihanna
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin
Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith
07 PRIDE.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy
08 HUMBLE.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It
09 LUST.
Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty
Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood
10 LOVE.
Featuring: Zacari
Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith
11 XXX.
Featuring: U2
Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave
12 FEAR.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman
Producer(s): The Alchemist
13 GOD.
Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon
14 DUCKWORTH.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit
Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon