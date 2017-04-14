Kendrick Lamar Shares Full Album Credits for ‘DAMN.’

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar just released his highly anticipated new album DAMN. and shared the full credits.

As previously reported, the album features collaborations with Rihanna and U2. Other contributors include Zacari, The Alchemist, James Blake, Sounwave, BadBadNotGood and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Related: Hear Kendrick Lamar Diss Donald Trump on ‘The Heart Part’

Check out the complete credits for DAMN. below:

01 BLOOD.

Composer(s): Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum

Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith

02 DNA.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

03 YAH.

Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear

Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave

04 ELEMENT.

Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears

Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast

05 FEEL.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth

Producer(s): Sounwave

06 LOYALTY.

Featuring: Rihanna

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin

Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith

07 PRIDE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy

Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy

08 HUMBLE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

09 LUST.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty

Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood

10 LOVE.

Featuring: Zacari

Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth

Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith

11 XXX.

Featuring: U2

Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave

12 FEAR.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman

Producer(s): The Alchemist

13 GOD.

Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith

Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon

14 DUCKWORTH.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit

Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon