‘Jeopardy’ Asks Who is Paramore’s Hayley Williams?

By Robyn Collins

Hayley Williams from Paramore was a clue on Jeopardy Thursday night, (April 13). The problem is, no one got the answer right. When the popstar was alerted of the situation by a post on twitter she responded with mock disgust.

The alert came from a Paramore fan on twitter:

BREAKING NEWS @yelyahwilliams was a clue on @Jeopardy (and nobody knew the answer and i'm offended) https://t.co/Py4ZHNTGwF —

bai ⿲ (@parabails) April 13, 2017

And here’s Williams’ reply:

i hope they all lost and went home with nothing twitter.com/parabails/stat… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) April 14, 2017