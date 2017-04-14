DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

‘Jeopardy’ Asks Who is Paramore’s Hayley Williams?

But no one seemed to know. April 14, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Hayley Williams, Paramore

By Robyn Collins

Hayley Williams from Paramore was a clue on Jeopardy Thursday night, (April 13). The problem is, no one got the answer right. When the popstar was alerted of the situation by a post on twitter she responded with mock disgust.

The alert came from a Paramore fan on twitter:

And here’s Williams’ reply:

