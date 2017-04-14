‘Jeopardy’ Asks Who is Paramore’s Hayley Williams?

By Robyn Collins
Hayley Williams from Paramore was a clue on Jeopardy Thursday night, (April 13). The problem is, no one got the answer right. When the popstar was alerted of the situation by a post on twitter she responded with mock disgust.
The alert came from a Paramore fan on twitter:
BREAKING NEWS @yelyahwilliams was a clue on @Jeopardy (and nobody knew the answer and i'm offended) https://t.co/Py4ZHNTGwF—
bai ⿲ (@parabails) April 13, 2017
And here’s Williams’ reply:
i hope they all lost and went home with nothing twitter.com/parabails/stat…—
hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) April 14, 2017
lol jk—
hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) April 14, 2017