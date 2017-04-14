DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Glen Campbell Says Goodbye with Final Album ‘Adios’

April 14, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Glen Campbell

By Abby Hassler

Glen Campbell is saying goodbye with his final studio album, titled, Adiós, which is slated for release June 9.

The iconic singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011, soon before he left for his “Goodbye Tour.” The songs that appear on Adiós were recorded right after Campbell finished that run. He has not performed or recorded since 2012, according to Rolling Stone.

Check out the lead single, a cover of Harry Nilsson’s 1969 song “Everybody’s Talkin’,” and the full tracklisting for Adiós below.

1. Everybody’s Talkin’
2. Just Like Always”
3. Funny (How Time Slips Away) (feat. Willie Nelson)
4. Arkansas Farmboy
5. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (intro by Roger Miller)
6. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (feat. Vince Gill)
7. It Won’t Bring Her Back
8. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
9. She Thinks I Still Care
10. Postcard From Paris
11. A Thing Called Love
12. Adiós

