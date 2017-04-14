Fifth Harmony are Sick of Being Criticized About the Way they Dress

By Abby Hassler

Fifth Harmony are tired of double standards. In a recent interview, the members of group were asked if there was one question they are asked all the time, but wish they weren’t.

Related: Steve Aoki Talks New Material with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui

Normani Kordei said after the release of their 2016 single “Work from Home,” they were questioned about whether they “dressed too sexy.”

“I’m pretty sure men are never questioned whether they’re acting too sexy,” Lauren Jauregui explained. “They’re actually glorified when all their clothes are off. Women love that s—, they’re like, ‘Yeahhh! You’re so hot!’ But when girls take our clothes off it’s, ‘Wow, she’s such a hoe.’”

The band revealed that frequently, people judge them based on their performance outfits, not their talent.

“They would say things like, ‘Look at the hoe squad,'” Kordei revealed. “I feel like we almost restrict ourselves as women. We could be greater than we are if we just supported each other instead of looking at each other as competition. We could all win.”