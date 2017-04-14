DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

DREAMCAR Releases New Track ‘All the Dead Girls’

April 14, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: dreamcar

By Abby Hassler

DREAMCAR just released “All the Dead Girls,” the third track off their upcoming self-titled debut album. The lyric video for the single is now available online.

The band, comprised of members Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal Adrian Young and Davey Havok, has already released  tracks “Kill For Candy” and “Born To Lie.”

DREAMCAR’s album is slated for release May 12 and is currently available for pre-order. fans who pre-order the record will receive instant downloads of the previously released three singles.

Listen to the new song below.

