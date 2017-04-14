DREAMCAR Releases New Track ‘All the Dead Girls’

By Abby Hassler

DREAMCAR just released “All the Dead Girls,” the third track off their upcoming self-titled debut album. The lyric video for the single is now available online.

The band, comprised of members Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal Adrian Young and Davey Havok, has already released tracks “Kill For Candy” and “Born To Lie.”

DREAMCAR’s album is slated for release May 12 and is currently available for pre-order. fans who pre-order the record will receive instant downloads of the previously released three singles.

Listen to the new song below.