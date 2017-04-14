DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

DNCE Debut New Single ‘Kissing Strangers’ Featuring Nicki Minaj

April 14, 2017 12:10 AM
Filed Under: DNCE, Nicki Minaj

By Radio.com Staff

DNCE have released their new single “Kissing Strangers,” which features Nicki Minaj.

Related: DNCE Get Naughty with New Track ‘Be Mean’

“Aye, I’m just trying to make way out to the concrete jungle, what’s with me?” Joe Jonas sings in the opening verse. “Aye, oh you trying to find connection in two thousand something, ain’t easy.”

“Me? I’m Jem, and these b—— is the holograms,” Nicki boasts on her verse. “Me? I win and these b—— just lose. They ships sink, but my ship is just cruise.”

Check out the new collaborative track below.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live