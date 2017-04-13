DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Lanez netted five charges, total. April 13, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Tory Lanez

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested in Broward County, Florida for gun and drug offenses.

His charges include carrying a concealed firearm, possession of cannabis 20 grams or less, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a valid license and failure to show proof of liability insurance, XXL reports. For the firearms charge, Lanez faces a third-degree felony.

Lanez has made a name for himself as one of Canada’s most successful rappers — it’s yet to be seen how this legal setback affects his career.

