Shania Twain Joins ‘The Voice’

April 13, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Shania Twain, The Voice

By Abby Hassler

Shania Twain recently announced she will soon be appearing as a mentor for the finalist contenders this month on the hit show The Voice.

The country music singer will show up alongside fellow musicians, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani, April 24. Twain’s highly anticipated upcoming album is set to come out later this spring.

Posting on social media, the superstar wrote, “Excited to announce that I’ll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists.”

Check out the post below.

Listen Live