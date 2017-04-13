Royal Blood Unleash ‘Lights Out’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

English rock duo Royal Blood will release their second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark?, June 16. Today (April 13) the band released a music video for the record’s lead single “Lights Out.”

The 10-track record will follow the band’s debut 2014 self-titled album, which hit #1 in the U.K. and in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart in the U.S.

Watch the intense “Lights Out” video and see the full How Did We Get So Dark tracklisting below.