Morrissey Cancels Concert Due to Health Issues

By Robyn Collins

Since Morrissey left the stage six songs into a set in Tucson, Arizona earlier this week it’s not surprising that the singer had to cancel the next show.

Morrissey was scheduled to perform at Tobin Center in San Antonio last night (April 12), but he didn’t.

The venue website explained: FOLLOWING HEALTH CONCERNS STEMMING FROM MORRISSEY’S APPEARANCE IN TUCSON, IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS THAT TONIGHT’S SOLD OUT ENGAGEMENT IN SAN ANTONIO AT THE TOBIN CENTER IS CANCELLED TO ALLOW HIM TO FULLY RECUPERATE.”

It is currently unknown what those health concerns are, but the singer was treated for cancer in the esophagus in 2014. Morrissey’s tour is currently scheduled to pick back up again in Houston, Texas tomorrow night (April 14).