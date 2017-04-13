DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

LeBron James Jams Out to Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

April 13, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James

By Abby Hassler

NBA superstar LeBron James cannot get enough of Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated, upcoming album, DAMN.  James has been a fan of the “Humble” rapper for while and seems to have snagged an advanced copy of the record, which is set to drop tomorrow (April 14).

Posting on social media, the basketball star shared videos of himself jamming out to Lamar’s latest tunes. FADER reports a Lamar representative confirmed Jame was playing music from the upcoming album.

Check out the posts below.

