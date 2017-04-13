Haim Billboards Surprise Fans Awaiting New Album

By Hayden Wright

In December, Haim told fans they “don’t even know what’s coming for you,” and they continue to tease their followup to 2013’s Days Are Gone. Mysterious billboards appeared around London, Berlin, L.A. and Sydney featuring the three sisters looking stylish and windswept against a cityscape. Fans still might not know what’s coming for them, but whatever it is, the promotion is dialing up.

Haim are set to play some festival dates this year — including Reading and Leeds in the UK They’re reportedly working with Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) on the new album.

Haim’s label Polydor shared a photo of the billboard alongside the caption ‘NEW HAIM COMING’.

See the billboard here: