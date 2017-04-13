DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Haim Billboards Surprise Fans Awaiting New Album

The trio are teasing the next chapter. April 13, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: haim

By Hayden Wright

In December, Haim told fans they “don’t even know what’s coming for you,” and they continue to tease their followup to 2013’s Days Are Gone. Mysterious billboards appeared around London, Berlin, L.A. and Sydney featuring the three sisters looking stylish and windswept against a cityscape. Fans still might not know what’s coming for them, but whatever it is, the promotion is dialing up.

Related: Haim to Fans: ‘You Don’t Even Know What’s Coming for You’

Haim are set to play some festival dates this year — including Reading and Leeds in the UK They’re reportedly working with Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) on the new album.

Haim’s label Polydor shared a photo of the billboard alongside the caption ‘NEW HAIM COMING’.

See the billboard here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live