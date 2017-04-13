Drake and Lil Uzi Vert Guest in NAV’s ‘Good For It’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

Who is NAV, and why are Drake and Lil Uzi Vert appearing in the rapper’s new video “Good For It?”

Well, the up-and-coming performer is from Toronto, which explains the Drake connection and the dude’s signed to the The Weeknd’s XO imprint. With such good company, Lil Uzi Vert couldn’t help but come along for the ride.

The video for “Good For It” features NAV and his friends partying in a concert venue, a strip club and other locations. Drake and Lil Uzi Vert’s don’t appear in the video for long but their presence should do wonders for NAV’s cred.

Last month, NAV started a buzz by releasing the video “Some Way,” which featured The Weeknd. Look for more soon.

Watch the NSFW video (due to potty-mouth language) for “Good For It” here: