DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ Musical Gets Virtual Reality Treatment

April 13, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: David Bowie

By Robyn Collins

Fans can experience David Bowie’s Lazarus like never before. The stage show is coming to virtual reality.

Related: David Bowie’s Home and Piano for Sale

The show, which starred Michael C. Hall, concluded it’s run in London earlier this year, which is why this latest development is such good news for Bowie fans.

The material will be screened April 30, during the V&A’s 2017 Performance Festival. At the presentation, the recording process will be explained and festival-goers will be able to watch the show through a VR headset.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live