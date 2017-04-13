DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Blake Shelton Seeks to Dismiss ‘In Touch’ Magazine Defamation Lawsuit

April 13, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: blake shelton

By Abby Hassler

Country music star Blake Shelton sued In Touch magazine over a September 2015 cover story, titled, “Rehab for Blake,” which highlighted numerous stories of the singer’s alleged drunken activities. Shelton denies these situations occurred.

Now, the AP reports lawyers for both Shelton and the magazine are asking the judge to dismiss the defamation lawsuit entirely. Both sides have agreed to pay the costs of litigation.

The details of the settlement are not currently known. Neither Shelton or the representatives from the magazine have commented on the suit.

