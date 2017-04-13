Watch Alt-J’s Cinematic Video for ‘3WW’

By Hayden Wright

Alt-J’s video for “3WW” is a “a beautifully shot story of love and loss in Mexico” with ambitious visuals and a compelling storyline. The black-and-white clip depicts characters south of the border discussing spirituality, tradition, grief and loss.

Related: Alt-J Premiere ‘3WW’ First Single from New Album ‘RELAXER’

The video opens with a funeral procession for a young girl, whose family gathers to mourn her death. Sweeping landscapes and traditional garb set an atmospheric, documentary feeling. Ultimately, the story shifts into a resurrection tale about love.

Visually, it marks an audacious start to Alt-J’s forthcoming album RELAXER. Watch the cinematic new video for “3WW” below: