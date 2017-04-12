DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Will Smith Cuts off Son Jaden’s Dreadlocks

April 12, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Jaden Smith, Will Smith

By Abby Hassler

Iconic actor Will Smith recently practiced his haircutting skills on his son Jaden Smith in order to prepare the 18-year-old for his upcoming movie role.

Taking to social media, the elder Smith posted a photo showing that just he chopped off his son’s famous blonde-colored dreads.

Jaden is preparing for his role in the movie Life in a Year, which follows the romantic story of a teenage boy’s journey to offer his terminally ill girlfriend, played by Cara Delevigne, a lifetime’s worth of experiences, according to IMDB. Will Smith and James Lassiter’s Overbrook Entertainment is producing the film.

The Suicide Squad actor took to social media about the haircut writing, “Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear…maybe I should’ve used scissors?!”

