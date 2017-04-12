DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Migos Rapper Quavo Score a Three-Pointer with a Football

April 12, 2017
Migos, quavo

By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos rapper Quavo has done well in the rap game, yet there’s another game he’s good at — football. The one-time high school quarterback may not have been on the field for a few good years, but his passing skills still seem to be as precise as ever.

During a break in the shooting of a Champ Sports commercial, the rapper was a long way from a basketball court when he passed a football in a perfect arc and into the distant net. It must have been at least a 40 yard pass.

It’s a good thing he Migos landed a number one single and album earlier this year or else he might be pondering his career choice; Plenty of NFL teams could use a quarterback with an arm like that. Still, he has no regrets and Migos are currently signed to a sweet deal with Motown and Capitol Records.

Check out Quavo’s masterful pass below:

Caught @quavohuncho on camera on our @champssports shoot today draining it in one shot!

A post shared by Jerry Cionci II (@jerrycionci) on

