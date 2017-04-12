DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Orlando Bloom Confirms He is Still Friends with Katy Perry

April 12, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: katy perry, Orlando Bloom

 By Abby Hassler

After around a year of dating, superstars Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up this past February. Now, in an interview with Elle UK, Bloom confirms he is still friendly with his former flame.

“We’re friends,” Bloom explained. “It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate.”

The initial breakup and aftermath prompted Perry to take to social media with a similar stance, writing, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘”

