Watch Morrissey Walk Off Stage Mid-Song

By Robyn Collins

Morrissey walked off the stage in Tucson, Arizona during “Everyday is Like Sunday.” The singer was just six songs into his set when his voice went out on him.

After Morrissey left the stage mid-song, keyboard player Gustavo Manzur said to the audience, “His voice is shot. You heard it, you heard it. He’s been trying, trying really hard. He came out, he tried. His voice is really shot. We’re sorry. He’s sorry. You know he tried,” reports NME.

“It seems I have left half my mouth in Guadalajara,” Morrissey told the crowd before he decided to end the show, “But I will stand here and I will sing, and, if necessary, I will drop dead.”

The concert promoter said that he is trying to reschedule the concert. The tour is currently set to continue tonight in San Antonio.

Last year, the former Smiths’ frontman cancelled an already rescheduled U.S. tour. Morrissey also offered a health update following his cancer treatment.

The artist recently turned down the opportunity to sing on the new Gorillaz album.