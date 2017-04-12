DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj, PartyNextDoor Drop “Run Up” Video

April 12, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: major lazer, Nicki Minaj, Partynextdoor

By Abby Hassler

Ever go to a party where all attendees are on their phones? Major Lazer just released the video for their new single “Run Up,” which perfectly encapsulates this kind of moment. The song features collaborations with PartyNextDoor and Nicki Minaj.

Directed by Paul, Luc, and Martin, PND attends a house party in the video, only to discover that no one can put down their phones, even while making out, diving into a pool or completing a choreographed dance number.

Later in the video, Minaj video chats into the party for her verse.

“The idea was to laugh at ourselves and at the unconditional love we bear to our smartphones,” Paul, Luc, and Martin said in prepared statement. “Humor and absurdity came naturally in our speech because our will was not to accuse someone or something but just exaggerate it to foster reflection.”

