Gov’t Mule Announce New Album ‘Revolution Come… Revolution Go’

By Radio.com Staff

Gov’t Mule have announced their tenth studio album Revolution Come… Revolution Go, which will be released on June 9. It’s a record that attempts to address the divided political climate our country is facing.

The release’s artwork features soldier sitting on a broken toy mule facing backwards as he yells through an orange traffic cone. “It’s that same idea,” says bandleader Warren Haynes, referring to the country’s current state of affairs. “The character is yelling to nobody and facing backwards. It makes you think.”

Gov’t Mule shared two new singles from the project “Stone Cold Rage” and “Sarah, Surrender.” The band will hit the road to support the project starting in April.

Check out both tracks and Gov’t Mule’s full tour itinerary below.

April 20-22 Live Oak, FL @ Wanee Festival

April 23 Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall*

April 24 Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center*

April 26 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall*

April 27 Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre*

April 28 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre**

May 17 New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage^

May 19 Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater^

May 20 Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

May 22 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 23 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

May 25 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

May 26 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

May 27 Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Festival

May 28 Cumberland, MD @ DelFest

June 29 – July 2 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

July 15 Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival

August 1 Augusta, GA @ Jessye Norman Amphitheater^^

August 3 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^^

August 4 Daniel Island, SC @ Family Circle Stadium^^

August 5 Charlotte, NC @ CMCU Amphitheater^^

August 6 Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre^^

August 8 Lewiston, NY @ ArtPark^^

August 9 Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier^^

August 10 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

August 11 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion^^

August 13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^^

August 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens^^

August 16 Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at Great White River Park^^

August 17 Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Skating Plaza^^

August 18 Papillion, NE @ Sumter Amphitheater^^

August 19 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

August 22 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!##

August 24 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend##

August 25-27 Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Festival

August 26 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater##

August 27 Louisville, KY@ Iroquois Amphitheater##

* with Eric Krasno Band

** with Soulive

^ with Chris Robinson Brotherhood

^^ with Galactic

# with Yonder Mountain String Band & The Marcus King Band

## with Blackberry Smoke